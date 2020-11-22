Cuomo issues warning: Areas of Syracuse move to ‘orange zone’

Syracuse, NY – Parts of the City of SyracuseOrange Zone”Except for the number Corona virus Government Andrew Cuomo said today that cases are changing dramatically in the next few days.

It was not immediately clear what parts of Syracuse were in that position. The city and areas of Onondaka County are currently a Yellow Zone.

“We have a lot of communities on the alert path,” he said, meaning places like Syracuse are moving towards orange zone restrictions.

“Part of the city of Syracuse will go into an orange zone at this rate,” he said.

Guomo issued the same orange zone warning for some parts of Long Island. He said those communities still have a chance to turn things around in the next few days.

But if the number of cases in these areas continues to increase, they will go for further restrictions, he said.

An orange zone further restricts crowds at religious services, stops indoor meals and suspends personal care services such as salons and barber shops. Gyms will also be closed. Schools go the distance.

“The problem is, this is a dangerous time,” he said. These include college student attendance, shopping spree, holiday celebrations and more social activities.

A few days ago, Cuomo staff explained Why Syracuse was yellow, Despite the high number of corona virus cases.

The state says the seven-day average is 3% for large cities and 4% to 5% for less populated areas with at least 10 days of orange zone rules. Red zone rules start with a positive test rate of 4% for large cities and 5% to 6% for less populated areas.

Onondaka County’s seven-day rate (as of Saturday) was 5.65% within the yellow zone, according to state data.

Other factors the government considers when imposing cluster zones include cases per 100,000 residents, trends for hospitalization, and cooperation from the community and local governments.

In the end, it’s all about what’s really going on in the areas involved, Guomo said.

The governor continued to urge people to be vigilant as the holiday season approaches and the spread of the virus will increase.

He says he expects cases to increase in the first 10 days of December. That would be the fall of Thanksgiving celebrations, he said.

Then, in early January, he says he expects the effects of holiday treats, Christmas and shopping.

Today, Cuomo announced that 30 more people had died.

Across New York, 196,608 trials returned Saturday. Of those, 5,391 were positive, or 2.74%.

Guomo said 2,562 people have been hospitalized nationwide.

The orange zone controls are as follows:

Essential meetings are for 10 people only

Shrines are subject to a maximum capacity of 33% or 25 people, whichever is less

Restaurants and cafeterias should stop serving food or beverages to hosts on campus, but may provide outdoor service and may be open to exits and delivery if provided the seating group or party should not exceed 4 people.

Schools should be closed for personal instruction, except as provided in the executive order.

Some non-essential businesses, which are at high risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, will reduce the number of individual employees by 100%; Such businesses include: Gyms, fitness centers or classes Hair Salons and Barbers All personal care services including spas, tattoo or piercing parlors, nail technicians and nail salons, cosmetologists, cosmetologists, laser hair removal and electrolysis



This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Do you have a story idea or news tip you want to share? Please contact me Email, Twitter, Facebook Or at 315-470-2274.