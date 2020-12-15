Cyberbank 2077 E3 is better than the 2018 demo

of Jonathan Harsh –
Many games are downgraded before they are even released – not Cyberbunk 2077. A YouTuber compared the finished title to a demo of E3 2018.
With Cyberbank 2077, the CD project did not gain popularity. The testers only sent codes for the PC version in advance. Looking back, it became clear that roll-flaming games could not be played on the PS4 and Xbox One. There are tons of bugs in the system in Night City. However, in one case, the developers delivered more than promised: compared to the demo of E3 2018, Cyberbank 2077 has received an optical upgrade.
Cyberpunk 2077 as a model
Youtuber compares the “Cycu 1” 2018 demo to the finished game. The differences are sometimes striking, immediately eye-catching. Especially the lighting conditions are very realistic and present. However, there are significantly fewer NPCs on the streets of Knight City in the finished game.
Cyberpunk 2077 (Buy Now 54.99 Rs ) And C.D. Project Red had to take a beating in the last few days – exactly. However, in this case, we have to appreciate the developers. Especially with larger AAA products, it is common to offer games better than later releases. Popular examples are Watchdogs, BioShock Infinite and Gilzone 2.
CD Project recently did just that Update 1.04 Released to fix some bugs. However, connectivity is not a comprehensive solution to all the problems of Cyberbunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Play. Versions for the next gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, will appear next year. Even more interesting news, pictures and videos Cyberpunk 2077 Our information is available on the title page.
Cyberbunk 2077 in technical testing: Performance with and without radiation tracking on RTX 3090, 2070 Super and Vega 56
With Cyberbank 2077, the long-awaited Triple A title will appear to many. In the video we clarify whether the graphic promises and the first recordings are similar to those seen in the final game. In addition to the graphics, we see the performance of graphics cards such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 or 2070 Super with or without radiation tracking, and test the older AMD Radeon Vega 56 in different resolutions. Finally, we give you tips on how to get more FPS with some tricks from a somewhat old GPU. PCPS4XPO
