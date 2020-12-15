Cyberbank 2077 E3 is better than the 2018 demo

With Cyberbank 2077, the CD project did not gain popularity. The testers only sent codes for the PC version in advance. Looking back, it became clear that roll-flaming games could not be played on the PS4 and Xbox One. There are tons of bugs in the system in Night City. However, in one case, the developers delivered more than promised: compared to the demo of E3 2018, Cyberbank 2077 has received an optical upgrade.

Cyberpunk 2077 as a model

Youtuber compares the “Cycu 1” 2018 demo to the finished game. The differences are sometimes striking, immediately eye-catching. Especially the lighting conditions are very realistic and present. However, there are significantly fewer NPCs on the streets of Knight City in the finished game.

Recommended editorial content You will see external content from this [PLATTFORM] . To protect your personal data, external integrations will only be shown when you confirm this by clicking “Load all external content”: Load all external content I agree that external content is shown to me. This means that personal data is sent to third-party sites. Read more about our privacy policy.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Buy Now 54.99 Rs ) And C.D. Project Red had to take a beating in the last few days – exactly. However, in this case, we have to appreciate the developers. Especially with larger AAA products, it is common to offer games better than later releases. Popular examples are Watchdogs, BioShock Infinite and Gilzone 2.

Worth reading: CD Project Red with Cyberpunk 2077 Update Road Map for Links and Bug Fixes

CD Project recently did just that Update 1.04 Released to fix some bugs. However, connectivity is not a comprehensive solution to all the problems of Cyberbunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Play. Versions for the next gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, will appear next year. Even more interesting news, pictures and videos Cyberpunk 2077 Our information is available on the title page.

Supports PCGH – it only takes a minute. Thanks! All readers receive daily free news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about the latest game hardware and their favorite games. So far we have funded this site mainly through advertising, but since COVID-19 it has been very difficult. Many companies are slashing or slashing advertising budgets for 2020. Unfortunately these are the budgets we have to trust if we want to continue to offer PC Games hardware in regular format for free. We will now return to you for this reason. As a PCGH sponsor, you can support us so that we can continue to provide our known content in a regular format for free. Every contribution, big or small, is valuable. PC Games supports hardware – it only takes a minute. Support now Thanks in advance.

Also popular with PCGH readers: PCPS4XPO

Cyberbunk 2077 in technical testing: Performance with and without radiation tracking on RTX 3090, 2070 Super and Vega 56

With Cyberbank 2077, the long-awaited Triple A title will appear to many. In the video we clarify whether the graphic promises and the first recordings are similar to those seen in the final game. In addition to the graphics, we see the performance of graphics cards such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 or 2070 Super with or without radiation tracking, and test the older AMD Radeon Vega 56 in different resolutions. Finally, we give you tips on how to get more FPS with some tricks from a somewhat old GPU. PCPS4XPO

Cyberpunk 2077 on Consoles: Buyers can refund Action RPG

Disappointed with Cyberbunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One? CD Project Red will now refund the purchase price. PCPS4XPO

Cyberpunk 2077: Spends again, but the stock falls

In one day, CD Project paid for the development and marketing of Red Cyberbank 2077.

02:11

Cyberpunk 2077: Launch the trailer for the new Action Roll-Flaming game















[PLUS] GPU benchmarks 2019/2020: Current and old graphics cards in newer games







PCGH Plus: Does your graphics card fit into upcoming games? After thousands of measurements, we present to you the new benchmark curriculum for graphics cards, valid for 2019 and 2020. Find out what happened in this article. The article comes from PC Games Hardware 08/2019.

Further …



Go to article











