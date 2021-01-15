Home Tech Cyberbank 2077 for PS5 and XSX will only come at the end of 2021

Cyberbank 2077 for PS5 and XSX will only come at the end of 2021

Jan 15, 2021 0 Comments
Cyberbank 2077 for PS5 and XSX will only come at the end of 2021

The CD project continues a real race against the Red Time, trying to fix all the issues that undermine the popularity of Cyberbunk 2077, which was expected at the start of the decade.

Follow all news in real time! Follow Technet on Google News

The projects were so ambitious that the majority of their objectives had to be delayed due to the large scale work that came out, with the need to fix dozens of errors and operational issues on various platforms.

With the introduction of the new PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X (XSX) at the end of last year, the CD project is expected to do its best to release versions for the new generation consoles in 2021, but that will not happen.

According to official information released via Twitter, new versions of the Cyberbank 2077 for PS5 and XSX companies will only be available later this year.

Cyberbunk 2077 for PS5 and XSX will be free for those who have already purchased the game

Although a version specifically designed for the new consoles has not been released, it can be run by purchasing the basic version developed for the PS4 and Xbox One.

The studio has already confirmed that all players who decide to purchase this initial version will have free access to them as soon as the new version is released.

READ  Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, w/ 4,000 mAh battery, leak in impression

Most likely, one of the most anticipated additions will be postponed until 2022, along with support for online multiplayer.

Currently, CD Project seems to be working hard to fix many bugs in the game, making Google Stadia Cyberbank 2077 one of the best sites to play.

Follow all the technical news on TechNet Facebook, InstagraI am e Twiitter.

Via: Cyberpunk Game (Twitter)

After initially revealing the most effective approach with the spread of the Govt-19 epidemic, Razor has now announced the world’s smartest mask developed under the Hazel program.

With scratch-resistant recycled plastic construction, its silicone details guarantee maximum comfort, which not only ensures comfort but also provides better insulation.

Read here

Other interesting articles:

You May Also Like

Galaxy S21. Discover the new Samsung Range Tops

Galaxy S21. Discover the new Samsung Range Tops

New Pokemon Snap (Switch): Missile confirmed for April 30th

New Pokemon Snap (Switch): Missile confirmed for April 30th

How to sell iPhone 8 online for maximum cash

Historic! The PS5 had the best output for a console

Historic! The PS5 had the best output for a console

Facebook - WhatsApp clarifies that it does not share user data with the Observer

Facebook – WhatsApp clarifies that it does not share user data with the Observer

Call of Duty Zombies Black Ops Cold War is free this week

Call of Duty Zombies Black Ops Cold War is free this week

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *