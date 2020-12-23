Cyberbank 2077 performs better on the switch than the PS4 and Xbox One

December 22, 2020, 9:48 p.m.





A YouTuber Cyberbank 2077 i mode via mod Nintendo-Book Console Switch Works – Better performance than currently on the PS4 or Xbox One. However, following is not good.

The makers of Cyberpunk 2077 have shown that CD Project can work with Red The Witcher 3 on a PC game hit Nintendo Switch. Cyberpunk 2077, according to Polish Sports Studio Small chanceOnce officially land on the handheld console. YouTube Nintendo now shows that the whole thing can work. Because he currently has the game With the error festival Tap the headlines on the PS4 and Xbox One and press the switch.

Cyberbunk 2077: Switch surpasses PS4 and Xbox

According to Youtuber, if you go, you will find what you can find in related video sections Sports Run even better on the switch than load consoles. Mod implementation is one of the best performance set by Nintendo. In addition, the game On the switch Play with Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. Also: The whole thing should be possible for every player.

First, YouTube tried streaming via desktop PC gamepro.de reports. However, this variant is not enabled due to disconnection and resolution issues. So Nintendo tried the Android solution. In order to get Android on the switch, YouTube needed additional items like the RCM device. Then only what he needed Google’s Stadia game service Download – and Cyberbunk 2077 ran on portable and TV modes.

Switch modding carries risks

Cyberbank 2077 promises to be like the switch version of the look; If you are not fully aware that you want to run the risk of total loss of your console and user account, you should stay away from it. Modding is not captured by Nintendo. There is also a risk of system failure. Nintendo has a second switch for a reason.

