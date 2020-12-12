Cyberbunk 2077 PS5, PS4 still crashes a major issue after Patch 1.04

Update: Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.04 Available for download now on PS4 (and via PS5 backwards compatibility). This confirms many bug fixes and improvements. You can read Full link tips here.

We ‘ve had several hours since the update was released, and it looks like the game’s motion – and viewing – will be a little better. On the PS5 and PS4, the amount of traffic seems to have increased, making it a very exciting Night City. And resolution Seems It should be a bit sharp on the PS5 – but it still can’t be confirmed without in-depth analysis.

However, major issues still remain. Most importantly, the frame-rate on the PS4 is even harder, and the consistent crash problem we first reported in this article persists. This is despite the patch notes that some of the malfunctioning issues have been resolved. How many failures can a game have?

Patch 1.04 seems to have the advanced features of Cyberbunk 2077, but we still got one Is long Way to go. We hope that CD Project Red will be able to release these updates soon.

Original story: Whether you know it or not, we are totally hammered Cyberpunk 2077 To provide security for you here in Bush Square. We now have 20 hours to open world RPG, but we started to get into a real dilemma: during long sessions, from what we can say, the game crashes.

To be clear, we are playing with backwards compatibility on the PS5. As our mentioned Cyberbunk 2077 PS5, PS4 Pro and PS4 performance Article The game runs well on Sony’s current-gen console, delivering up to 60 smooth frames per second. It’s a little substandard nowadays, but so far, nothing has been found to be fully immersed in Night City.

But we regret that these accidents are starting to wear really thin. For every 1 hour and 30 minutes of uninterrupted play, we estimate that we are in an accident. A software crash, remember yourself – the game is running erratically and the application is forced to shut down. According to our numbers, there have been nine accidents so far.

Based on our experience, these crashes occur whenever the game loads a new area or new assets in general. For example, when entering another district of Night City, we disable it when a main story scene changes to a new scene.

Fortunately, the game does a lot of automated storage, so we didn’t miss much progress. But even so, it is still far from ideal. We looked around online to see if anyone else had this problem, and found some forum posts here and there referring to the same problem. But of course, Cyberpunk 2077 was launched today (at the time of writing), so we don’t expect it to be a bigger issue yet – if it really is a widespread issue.

Anyway, we thought it would be best to bring this up. We have also sent word to CD Project Red. For all we know, this may be a known issue that will be fixed with an upcoming link. Let us hope so!

Do we dare to ask if there was a cyberbank 2077 crash on the PS5? Please pray that our stored data will not be corrupted in the comments section below.