Cyberbunk 2077 retail copies are already available

Cyberpunk 2077 retail copies are officially in the woods.

Over the weekend, the post below appeared in The Officer Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals that there will be no retail copies before the game’s release next month. Although it is admitted to be fake, Viji247 Cyberpunk announced that several game streams for 2077 appeared online over the weekend, but the CD project is quick to clear them entirely.

In addition, PC Gamer C.D. The project also reported that someone was able to stream 20 minutes of Cyberbank 2077 before their game stream was destroyed. If you are wary of spoilers for Cyberbunk 2077, we advise you to be extra vigilant when browsing streaming services such as Twitch and forums such as Reddit and Reset.

Last week, Cyberpunk 2077 achievements leaked online. Before commenting on the leak, CD Project Global Community Manager Marcin Momot said that the achievements were initially leaked in the reset era, and that no big story should be leaked to the game as spoiler-heavy achievements are hidden.

Last week we had to play a piece of Cyberpunk 2077 for us. To see Sam’s full record from the opening 16 hours of the game, go to our page Cyberpunk 2077 Preview Further.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch in the first few weeks of December 10th. It will be available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and will be backwards compatible in a day PS5, Xbox Series X., And Xbox Series S.

