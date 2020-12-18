Sony has announced that it will be pulling out the popular Cyberbank 2077 from PlayStation stores around the world, citing “customer satisfaction” after complaints such as errors, compatibility issues and health risks.

“SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) strives to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction, so we will begin to offer a full refund to all gamers who purchase the Cyberbank 2077 through the PlayStation Store,” the company said in a statement.

It has been released on international PlayStation sites in the United States, Australia and elsewhere.

“SIE will remove Cyberbank 2077 from the PlayStation Store until further notice.”

The dystopian-themed title is one of the most expensive video games ever made, and its release was highly anticipated.

But the release did not go smoothly, with the game’s Warsaw – based producer CD Project Red apologizing on Monday and promising to “fix bugs and accidents” with reprimands in January and February. Refunds to players Not ready to wait.

The release of the game was delayed twice this year and CD Project Red was forced to add health warnings after a reviewer complained of a seizure.

Last week, the company said it was looking at a “more permanent solution” to deal with health risk “sooner”.

Despite the problems, the entertainment rating website Metacritic gave it a rating of 87 out of 100 based on 69 reviews, giving it “an open-world, action-adventure story set in Knight City, power, glamor and body transformation”.

However, the player ratings posted on the site were very enthusiastic, with Cyberbank 2077 scoring 7.0 out of 10 based on reviews from 20,544 users.

Analysts at the Polish bank BOS say CD Project Red Cyberbank 2077 cost 1.2 billion zloty ($ 330 million) to build, making it one of the most expensive games ever made.

The company rose to global prominence five years ago with its hugely successful The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a monster fantasy, whose monster-killing hero possesses inhuman powers.

But stock figures on Monday showed that it has lost billions since the launch of Cyberbank 2077 last week.