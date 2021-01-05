Cyberpunk 2077: The number of players on Steam is in free fall!

For better or worse reasons Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most talked about and controversial games in recent years. This version receives very few complaints as the PC is the last bastion of trust, plagued with all sorts of issues on all platforms.

Nevertheless, the number of CD Project Red RPG players on Steam has been on a free fall, losing 79% of its site since its launch. This high number could call into question not only the future of one of the most anticipated titles in history, but also the studio that created it.

Fewer and fewer people are playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam

In the days leading up to December 10, 2020, the game was counted consistently with more than a million players simultaneously on the Valve platform. Analyzes published by users, about 300,000, are mostly positive.

According to Steam’s measurements last weekend, the number of simultaneous players in Cyberpunk 2077 rose to just 225,000.

With some pocket math we can conclude that about 750,000 people have already abandoned Knight City and the fate of the protagonist V.

This figure is even more apt compared to CDBR’s previous work, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which took three times as long to lose the same percentage of players on stage.

Fall may not be a concern

Despite all the specific circumstances of this game, it is not uncommon for descriptive single player games to experience a sudden decline in the number of players.

Steam data indicate that games that do not offer any kind of multiplayer components tend to lose more of its user base within a month.

Also, with the epidemic and more free time that people generally have this year, many fans have already finished the game and are now looking forward to new challenges.

