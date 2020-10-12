Dak Prescott Pours In Across North Texas and NFL-NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth Support

Dak Prescott’s brother wasted little time trying to show Dallas quarterback optimism in a hospital bed. The terrible ankle injury that ended his season.

mask Tad Prescott posted a selfie on Twitter. He wrote that two pro bowlers would return “stronger than ever,” with Prescott laughing in a hospital bed, and used profanity for emphasis.

The rush of wishes on social media eventually got faster. The Cowboys win 37-34 against the draw New York Giants. Former Dallas quarterback and professional football hall of fame Troy Aikman and Kansas City Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes were among them.

Prescott fell into the arm of New York defender Logan Ryan at the end of nine yards in the third quarter when the lower right leg of the Dallas quarterback was caught under Ryan and seemed to snap.

Prescott grabbed his leg in pain, and TV images showed his right foot bent at an awkward angle from his leg. He had a cast on his leg and was fighting with tears. Most of Prescott’s teammates hurried to greet him like some of the New York players, including Ryan.

The research team revealed that Prescott had a dislocated right ankle fracture and was transferred to hospital to plan surgery. Prescott started his first 69 games from the beginning of the rookie season.

Tony Lomo, a 10-year Dallas starter when he lost his job to Prescott after a back injury in the 2016 preseason, was singing a match at CBS with Jim Nants.

“That’s not good, Jim,” said Lomo.

Dr. Keith Heier, an orthopedic surgeon, works as a foot and ankle specialist at FC Dallas and the University of North Texas. While he wasn’t treating Dak Prescott’s, he joined NBC 5 Sunday night to discuss what he saw in the video and what the prognosis was.

While Prescott was undergoing treatment, it was by no means an easy task for his teammates as many of his teammates looked confused.

Andy Dalton, who had been starting pitcher for nine seasons in Cincinnati, saw Bengals win Joe Burrow No. After drafting 1 overall, he scored a 34-yard field goal in Greg Zuerlein’s final match before signing for Prescott’s backup.

“I hate Dak,” said Dalton, who hit 9 out of 11 at 111 yards. “So it’s emotional. It’s been really fun to be with him since I got here to see how he works and how he prepares.”

Prescott took the lead in the NFL in passing yards after becoming the first player to throw at least 450 yards in three consecutive games.

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann weighed in “feeling too bad for Dak” after breaking his leg when he was fired by Lawrence Taylor of New York in a match on Monday night in 1985. Its highlights still resonate 35 years later.

Owner Jerry Jones, who spoke with reporters at every match due to the epidemic, made a statement about the quarterback who had been playing this season for a year without receiving a long-term contract. , $31 million franchise tag.

“We are all heartbreaking about this very disappointing injury with Dak,” Jones said. “The messages I receive about his frustration tell a lot about the respect and respect he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters.”

The question of his contract, and whether the Cowboy is reusing the franchise tag rather than offering a long-term deal that seems to be worth at least $160 million will be big in the offseason.

The Big Game Sunday Crew said that Dak Prescott’s injuries wouldn’t significantly change the contractual dialogue between quarterback and cowboys, based on the way he did in 2020 and the support he had in the Dallas locker room.

Jones said, “No one more prepared than Doc Prescott in terms of mental and emotional strength and determination can respond and recover from this challenge before him. “We have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose he brought to our team.”

Prescott’s contract situation was not lost to Ryan, who broke his leg in two years in the second half of the 2018 season and tried to highlight it as a malice, everyday play.

“I’m in a similar position. He’s been working to get rewarded, do the right thing, go to work, lead the team, and make money by trading for a year. I had to sign a contract and come out this year to prove it,” said Ryan. Said this. “I hope he gets $500 million when he returns. He deserves it.”

