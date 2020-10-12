Dak Prescott suffered a fatal injury for the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott underwent surgery to treat a complex fracture and a dislocation of the right ankle.

The operation “washes the wound and repairs the fracture,” according to the team’s statement.

The injury occurred in the third quarter with a scramble that Prescott awkwardly tackled Giants Free Safety Logan Ryan. The medical staff ran to the scene and splinted their legs while the players and coaches from both teams watched with great interest.

In a statement Monday, Cowboys said, “Doc Prescott’s operation was successfully completed last night and he is expected to be discharged from hospital today.”