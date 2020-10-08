Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck) could be out for the season, sources say.

Dallas Cowboys Tyrone Smith Team sources are considering placing a star left tackle on a reserve injured due to a neck injury confirmed to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Smith’s neck injury burned in practice after the Cowboys’ season opening, and he missed the next two matches before returning to the Cleveland Browns in a defeat on Sunday. However, he was frustrated and the source missed the practice Wednesday.

Sources have also confirmed that Smith is seeking a second opinion to find the best way to solve the problem.

Cowboy coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday before practice “he will be further away than this time last week.” He added that Smith would work with a rehabilitation group.

The NFL network reported for the first time on Thursday the possibility that Smith would miss the rest of the season.

Smith has missed the game over the past five seasons, covering neck injuries as well as back, hamstring, knee and elbow injuries.

Brandon Knight Smith started in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks, but he tackled right last week as a draft rookie. Terrence Steel Good job. Knight can move back with the left tackles. Cameron IrvingDeserving to get back injured reserves this week, Steele is fighting for the right tackle point.

Erving suffered a knee injury in the opening game of the season. Cowboy added veteran. Jordan Mills I went to the practice class late last week. He started 84 careers in right tackle.

“As with all personnel assessments, his experience is a boon,” McCarthy said. “He came in last week and went through some kind of shift. I thought he did a good job at practice yesterday. So definitely experience matters. You don’t have enough experience, especially in the tackle position.”

The cowboy didn’t have the right tackle. Rael Collins This season, he had an end-of-season hip surgery on Wednesday.

The loss of both tackles is Doc Prescott But the quarterback is confident that the attack can be successful.

“Obviously, we can’t replace some of the players on this team with some of the original starters, but I’m sure the coaches and staff at the front office can make the right decision to place these people here,” Prescott said. “Not only that, but I see the way these young people come in and practice and prepare. It’s what gives me confidence and lets me know that I trust them. I trust them and I’ll go to war with them.”

ESPN’s Todd Archer contributed to this report.