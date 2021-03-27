Damage can occur in domestic domestic competitions

The UEFA discusses European events on the 31st. Access to formats and competitions, affecting national calendars, breakdown

The new “look and feel” that European competitions can take is being analyzed at the UEFA next Wednesday, and the European League-EL Association will be the league’s spokesperson in this discussion. Lars-Christer Olson, as head of EL’s Friday’s Courtyard, acknowledged that access to resources and format was not consensual and at the same time time consuming, arguing that “fans don’t want more games, they want better games”.

Related

On the other hand, “there should not be more than five teams from each league. This will damage domestic matches” and their schedule. It is recalled that the Champions League could change from 3224 to 32 to 36 participants, and there are clubs that defend the formation of a European Super League. “We have to be honest and recognize that clubs are more influential than us, but I think that will change in the future because we are both (EL and UEFA) tournament organizers,” Olsen said.