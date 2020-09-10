Home entertainment Dame Diana Rigg: actress died at 82

Sep 10, 2020 0 Comments
Dame Diana won a special award at the Canneseries TV Festival last year.

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, known for her roles including Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, died at the age of 82.

“She died peacefully this morning. She was at home with her family who requested privacy during this difficult time,” her agent said.

Dame Diana is also famous for the role of the only female Tracy who became Mrs. James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

She also appeared on ITV’s Victoria.

She played the Duchess of Buccleuch in the royal drama and is currently playing Mrs Pumphrey in Channel 5’s All New Creatures Great and Small adaptation.

  • Obituary: Dame Diana Rigg
  • Why Diana Rigg’Likes Dislikes’

Olenna Tyrell made a final appearance on the Game of Thrones last year.

Last year, she told the BBC about her joy with her role in Game of Thrones: [characters]. They are much more interesting than good ones.

“There are actors who don’t like bad acting. I like what I like. I like what I don’t like. Olena has the best lines.”

In 1990, Dame Diana won the Best Actress Bafta TV Award for the role of difficult mother-in-law in Mother Love. She also won the Bafta Special Award in 2000 for The Avengers she shared with other stars in the series, Honor Blackman, Joanna Lumley and Linda Thorson.

Dame Diana was nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Mrs Danvers in Rebecca in 1997.

