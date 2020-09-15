Home entertainment ‘Dancing with the Stars’ host Tyra Banks hit social media to debut with Tom Bergeron’s replacement.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ host Tyra Banks hit social media to debut with Tom Bergeron’s replacement.

Sep 15, 2020 0 Comments
'Dancing with the Stars' host Tyra Banks hit social media to debut with Tom Bergeron's replacement.

Tyra Banks ABC“Dance with the starsFor the first time on a Monday night, fans weren’t thrilled with her performance.

In July the network is electronic “Challenge supermodel usa“The host We entered season 29 Of the hit reality dance competition that replaces the suddenly expelled host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Fans were suddenly surprised by Bergeron. Announced on Twitter That he will never come back. He has hosted the show since his debut in 2005. Andrews, who debuted as a co-host in 2014, followed shortly after the network revealed its decision to move the show in a new direction.

Erin Andrews, who met with Tom Bergeron’s cry and met’Dance with the Stars’, returns from the Celeb lineup.

“ABC has decided not to choose Tom’s option. In the stereotypical Hollywood tradition, they said’going in the other direction’. I read the Bergeron representative’s statement, which was then provided to Fox News.

Tyra Banks engulfed social media with the first hosted gig on behalf of Tom Bergeron in’Dancing with the Stars’.
(Getty Images)

The bank has it Said earlier Her predecessors are pleased to leave behind the big shoes, consider themselves to be fans of the show and take on the hosting mission. In addition to “American Next Generation Top Model”, she previously hosted “American Talent Talent”.

However, many of the people who watched the Season 29 premiere on Monday didn’t necessarily translate into “DWTS” because not only lost their previous two hosts, but also used Twitter to slam Banks’ first run on the new gig. The same. .

READ  Kany Garcia Can take Followers on a ‘Mesa Para Dos’ Journey in Heartfelt Digital Live performance

“Can Tira Banks be the first to vote? Thank you! #dwts,” One user wrote.

“Tyra Banks screwed up dancing with the stars… she’s trying to be funny but it keeps falling… # bringtomback #DancingWiththeStars,” Posted by another user..

“After 2 minutes I have already done #TyraBanks as a host. #DWTS,” Third user attention.

“#DWTS fired Tom & Erin were ridiculous and unnecessary. Tyra Banks was literally the worst host and Carol Baskin killed her husband. Don’t give @DancingABC satisfaction.” Someone else wrote, Pay attention to inclusion Controversial “Tiger King” star It was on the celebrity list this season.

“#TyraBanks, don’t drop off your daily routine. Hosting DWTS is not your strength.” Written by another user.

“Sorry. I don’t want to put down people, but Tyra Banks is so annoying. I’ve been watching from day 1, but I’m not sure if I can take her…” Someone else wrote.

TYRA BANKS Hint’DWTS’ Referee LEN GOODMAN’s job status is unknown for season 29.

“I’m sorry, but Tyra Banks is a terrible fake and annoying. Why in the world replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. She’s a terrible #DWTS.” Written by another user.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

“Can I tell you what ABC was thinking of replacing Tom Bergeron with Tyra Banks on DWTS? His wit and quick comeback made the show interesting. Now it’s so boring that I can’t stay awake. #DWTS,” Twitter user wrote.

You May Also Like

Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher Among'Justice League' Claims

Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher Among’Justice League’ Claims

Chadwick Bosman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after his death from a dark battle.

Marc Anthony's '3.0' is the first salsa album to be certified as'Diamante'.

Marc Anthony’s ‘3.0’ is the first salsa album to be certified as’Diamante’.

3 questions to answer in season 7

Bar Rafaeli sentenced to 9 months of community service in Israeli court

Bar Rafaeli sentenced to 9 months of community service in Israeli court

Paul Walker's daughter celebrates the late actor on his 47th birthday.

Paul Walker’s daughter celebrates the late actor on his 47th birthday.

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *