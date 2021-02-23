Danna Paola is starring in the new Disney animation

Mexican singer and actress, in the Spanish version for Latin America Tanna Paola Raya’s voice will be, “Raya and the Last Dragon “, New movie from Walt Disney Animation Studio. The artist will also perform the song “Hasta Venture”, which will be part of the Spanish soundtrack of the film, the video of which will soon be available on the official channel Disney Music VEVO , YouTube does not.

“Returning to dubbing after so many years is a dream come true. Undoubtedly, volunteering to play an independent warrior like Raya, representing female empowerment and telling such a beautiful story was one of the best gifts I got earlier this year. The process was so interesting, I had so much fun, so much fun. I hope Raya has become one of my favorite characters. I’m happy to contribute to the Spanish soundtrack with a magical song like ‘Hasta Venture’.Said the singer.

Danna Paola was born on June 23, 1995 in Mexico City. At the age of 25, she established herself as one of the greatest singers and actresses of recent times and the new princess of Latin pop. Danna Paola released her debut album “My Globo Azul” at the age of six and has been a hit ever since. His versatility in dubbing the world-famous films “Home” and “Enredatos” from the Walt Disney Animation Studio led him to voice the character for the Latin American version of the Spanish edition, Robensall, and collaborated with him on the soundtrack for the region. In Mexican cinema, Dana also starred in the dubbing of films such as “Arrancam La Vida” and “Low Mass Simcilo S Complicarlo Dodo”.

For over 21 years, she has been recognized internationally for her participation in dozens of soap operas, series, and nationally and internationally successful television programs, including “Elite”, “Ritto de Loose”, “Maria Bellon”, and Vivan Loss. , “Some Flies”, “Amy, The Girl with the Blue Bag”, “Pablo y Andrea” and “Advertise a Saucer”. Categorized as “Latin Pride” for voice ability, it surprised audiences in the United States and Latin America.

On March 5, the new Disney cartoon will be screened simultaneously Primary access to Disney + , 2 weeks for a limited time and available in some theaters in Latin America. More info Here.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (“Raya and the Last Dragon ”):

Raya and the last dragon It is a journey into the glorious kingdom of Kumantra where humans and dragons lived together until evil monsters called drones threatened the world and dragons had to sacrifice themselves to save humanity. Five hundred years later, the same monsters are returning, and humanity depends on an independent warrior named Raya to find the last dragon and stop the drones forever. Raya learns that it takes more than magic from a dragon to save the world: hope is needed. The film is directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Schurr and Peter del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nuen and Adele Lim are the authors of the project.

The film opens in a few theaters on March 5, simultaneously on Disney +, with initial access and the premiere access option for a limited time, only available to its subscribers on this platform.