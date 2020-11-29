Darth Vader actor David Bruce has died at the age of 85

David Bruce, The Actor And bodybuilder who originally filled Dart Vader’s tall frame “Star Wars“There is a trilogy Died. He is 85 years old.

Although James Earl Jones provided the voice for the space villain, Bros.’s 6-foot-7-inch frame was hidden under Vader’s armor, while he matched his son Luke Skywalker with the Lightsabers.

The actor’s lines were dubbed due to his Bristol, UK, Pronunciation, according to BBC News.

Mark Hamil, who played Skywalker, shared the tribute to Bruce in a Twitter post early Sunday morning.

“It’s very sad to hear that David Blues has passed,” Hamil wrote. “He’s a kind man and more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the British Empire Order-3 times British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans so much.”

Bruce’s management company Bowington Management has confirmed that Bruce has died following a short illness, he wrote on Twitter: “It is with great sadness and grief for us and millions of fans around the world that our client, Dave Broves MP. Age 85. ”

The actor was good friends with fellow rivals Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferigno as a weightlifter in his early years.

Bruce was asked to audition for the roles of Darth Vader and Sevpaca after “Star Wars” director George Lucas saw him in “A Clockwork Orange”, but he said BBC News He chose Vader in an interview because he said, “You always remember the bad guys. ” ‘

He also starred in “The Saint”, “Doctor Who”, and “The Beverly Hillpills” and starred in Frankenstein in three different films. The Hollywood Reporter.

Bruce Pond is best known for his role as Britain’s Green Cross Code Man, created in the 1970s to teach children about road safety. In 2000, he was appointed a member of the British Empire Commission for his service in that role.