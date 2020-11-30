Darth Vader’s original ‘Star Wars’ helmet stolen

Exclusive

Darth Vader – or his head, by contrast – was carried back by the dark side, but the police went down to save the day … DMZ learned. Jetis is not required.

Law enforcement sources tell us … 38 years old Frank Hebert He entered the Bad Robot Productions building in Santa Monica with ‘Star Wars’ movie monuments … including Dart’s helmet and was arrested on Monday night.

We said police responded to the scene, saying Hebert was caught on surveillance video by security guards entering the building illegally through the roof and simply going out with a shopping cart.

According to our sources, the police found out that a boy pushing a cart on the road was not far away, which we say is full of ‘Star Wars’ stuff – the original props used in real movies.

At the foot of a mountain with ‘Star Wars’ pillows, there were 2 helmets … Dart’s iconic black one and even a Storm Trooper, police say. They arrested him, and Hebert was charged with aggravated non-residential robbery. He posed for this mug shot as he went inside.