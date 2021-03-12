Darwin “pulled” and Vertonghen “have to wait”: George Jesus’ analysis – Benfica

George Jesus has confirmed that Darwin and Vertonghen will be called up for tomorrow’s game with Bovista (18 hours) this Friday.

“He and Verdon will be called up. Darwin started at the highest level we all know. In the meantime he started to have an injury problem that bothered him. He’s still in the game, but he’s not 100 percent healed. Football is like that, we need to know how to deal with it. He needs to know how to deal with the pain of this injury. He needs to be called in. It needs to be recovered, “he said. Uruguay is recovering from tendinopathy of the right quadriceps, while the Belgian international suffered anesthesia in the back of his right thigh before the game against Rio Ave.

As for the Belgian center, Jesus acknowledged that he was now slightly behind and that the Lucas Verasimo / Ottamandi pair were even stronger: “John is medically healed, but he is still as healthy as he was before. Lucas and Ottamendi have formed a strong team. We have to wait. ”