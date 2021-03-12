Home sport Darwin “pulled” and Vertonghen “have to wait”: George Jesus’ analysis – Benfica

Darwin “pulled” and Vertonghen “have to wait”: George Jesus’ analysis – Benfica

Mar 12, 2021 0 Comments
Darwin "pulled" and Vertonghen "have to wait": George Jesus' analysis - Benfica

15:27

The coach says Uruguay and Belgium are summoned and address each and every moment

George Jesus has confirmed that Darwin and Vertonghen will be called up for tomorrow’s game with Bovista (18 hours) this Friday.

“He and Verdon will be called up. Darwin started at the highest level we all know. In the meantime he started to have an injury problem that bothered him. He’s still in the game, but he’s not 100 percent healed. Football is like that, we need to know how to deal with it. He needs to know how to deal with the pain of this injury. He needs to be called in. It needs to be recovered, “he said. Uruguay is recovering from tendinopathy of the right quadriceps, while the Belgian international suffered anesthesia in the back of his right thigh before the game against Rio Ave.

As for the Belgian center, Jesus acknowledged that he was now slightly behind and that the Lucas Verasimo / Ottamandi pair were even stronger: “John is medically healed, but he is still as healthy as he was before. Lucas and Ottamendi have formed a strong team. We have to wait. ”

By registration

5

Have your say

READ  Europa League: Benfica take the lead at the end of a game

You May Also Like

They are already asking Diego Talot to return to Manchester United: ″ It was brilliant

They are already asking Diego Talot to return to Manchester United: ″ It was brilliant

Manchester United legend Old demands Old Dio Dolot returns to Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Old demands Old Dio Dolot returns to Old Trafford

The Ball - The Process for Pinto da Costa and Concio: P I remember when we were scared of PIDE F (FC Porto)

Bola – Pinto da Costa praises the ability to turn obvious weaknesses into real strengths F (FC Porto)

The Ball - I They may think I will not change the team, but I will change T (Tottenham)

The Ball – I They may think I will not change the team, but I will change T (Tottenham)

″ Sérgio Conceição is at the level of the best coaches in the world

″ Sérgio Conceição is at the level of the best coaches in the world

Galatasaray dismisses one of its stars after criticizing the leaders

Galatasaray dismisses one of its stars after criticizing the leaders

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *