Dave Kroll Drum War: Crowley is writing a song with the female Fo Fighters who challenged the drum war.

Nandi Bushel, a young multi-instrumentalist who captured the hearts of thousands of people after he began sharing videos of himself playing drums and guitar while screaming, immediately accepted his invitation during a video chat last week.

During their Virtual Conversation – In which Bushell first met rock legend and taught him how to shout while doing drumrolls – Kroll asked her to listen to the show with his band.

“When the Foo Fighters finally come to the UK, do you think you’re up on stage and crowded with us?” Kroll asked. “But it has to be at the end of the set because you’re going to steal the show. It can’t be at the beginning of the set because if you come out first, it’s downhill from there.”

“Yes, of course, 100%,” she replied quickly.

CNN’s Scottie Andrew contributed to the report.