David Bowie’s Ex-Wife Criticizes Singer’s Biography: “He Will Never See” – Monet

Model Angie Bowie; And a poster for David Bowie’s biopic, Stardust (Photo: Twitter / Disclosure)

Model Angie Bowie, 71, criticized the film ‘Stardust’ (2020) based on the life of her ex-husband David Bowie (1947-2016), saying the musician had never seen a biography.

‘Startust’ is directed by Gabriel Range and stars Johnny Flynn as Bowie. The film takes place during the musician’s first tour of the United States in the early 1970s, and during the formation of Gigi Stardust’s personality.

David Bowie (Photo: Getty Images)

For Angie, the biography is a “total waste of time.” “The only people who watch this are the ones who are obsessed with celebrities. Bowie is a musician. Where is the music? The film was boring,” the model said in an interview. Journal The Mirror.

Actor Johnny Flynn as David Bowie (1947-2016) in the Stardust scene (Photo: Reproduction)

Shortly before the release of ‘Stardust’, the film was angered by the Bowie family’s failure of production executives to obtain the artist’s music rights. In the interview, Angie – played by Jenna Malone in the film – said that ‘Startust’ in general is not enjoyable. “It’s more boring than a star documentary. It’s so neutral and bland, we have nothing without music.”