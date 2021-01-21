Davos joins leaders to think about future with Mourinho to replace Bolzano – 01/18/2021

The World Economic Forum is organizing a virtual meeting with key international leaders next week, hoping to begin rebuilding confidence and looking for a new model for reviving the world economy. President Jair Bolzano is not part of the list of leaders who have confirmed their presence.

Vice President Hamilton Morano, on the other hand, will attend discussions on Amazon security with countries such as Colombia and Costa Rica, as well as other representatives of the Amazon region.

The event will feature John Kerry, Joe Biden’s government ambassador for climate issues, and a sign of profound change in the U.S. agenda on environmental issues. He should use the event to announce Biden’s ambition on the climate agenda and make it clear that he will put international pressure on it. According to the organizers, Argentina Alberto Fernandez Presenting plans for your country.

“Brazil decided to send Morno,” said Brendan Bork, CEO of the event. “We’re going to talk about the future of the Amazon,” he explained. According to him, Brazil will be with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Quitus. “We need to focus more on the protection of the planet,” said Glaswab, the forum’s founder.

According to the war, extreme poverty is on the rise in the world for the first time in 20 years. In his assessment, this situation should be a priority in Latin America. “The region was severely affected by the epidemic. It was already one of the most unequal regions in the world, and it could become unequal.

As for the organizers, it is hoped that the meetings will form a basis for subsequent meetings within the boundaries of the G7, G20 and other summits.

In 2019, Bolzano drew attention to the event in Dolce, which, despite having a full session on the main stage of the event, delivered just six minutes of speech.

Due to Govt-19, Davos was forced to radically change its calendar in 2021. The traditional annual ski resort event in Switzerland has been canceled and will be replaced by a virtual meeting next week.

In May, in Singapore, the forum will hold its first face-to-face meeting.

Bork, the event’s chief executive and former Norwegian foreign minister, emphasizes that the goal is to seek to strengthen diversity in the face of a polarized world.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, one of the voices warning of the lack of cooperation in the world today, will open the meeting next week. One of the participants will be WTO (World Health Organization) Director-General Tetros Zepreius.

The agenda will be strongly marked by Asian presence. In 2021, for the first time, Asia will overtake the West and account for 50% of global GDP. Not coincidentally, the list of participants includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from Japan and South Korea.

Europe will be represented by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French Emmanuel Macron, Italian Giuseppe Conte, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen and Pedro Sanchez from Spain. Among the Africans the presidents of South Africa, Ghana and Rwanda have been confirmed.