Davos – Quitz cancels participation in World Economic Forum on 01/29/2021

Economy Minister Paolo Coutas has canceled his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos due to the epidemic. He will participate in the “Adjusting the International Trade System” group.

The host of the event announced the cancellation of his participation in the discussion. According to the minister’s adviser, Quitz canceled his participation in Davos to “resolve internal affairs” in the ministry.

In addition to Qtis, they are part of a panel mediated by The Wall Street Journal’s chief economist, Greg Ip; Merck KGAA Chairman and CEO, Stephen Oshman; UK Minister of International Trade Elizabeth Truss; And Sikrit Gock, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands.

Due to the epidemic, the organization decided to hold this event every year in the Swiss Alps that traditionally brings together the world’s economic and political elite.

A live version of the event is expected to take place in Singapore in May.

The remote meeting ends after it starts this Friday (29) and Monday (25).