Wet robbers are chasing a property again by young Kevin McCallister this holiday season … because someone made a serious effort to revive ‘Home Alone’ in their own paradise … almost very simply.

The house in question has always been decorated in the most EPIC Christmas decoration setting … this homeowner can go above and beyond and recreate the best scenes and snapshot moments McCauley Kalkin1990 Comedy Classic.

Dictoc is waiting for your permission to load the post.

They even have life-size statues of the three main characters – little Kevin waking up on the roof with his memorable paint causing the trap … while Marv and Harry try to run away from the corridor below. Not exactly how things worked on Flick, but close enough.

If you recall, Kevin actually threw paint cans from the inside of the largest Chicago-based McCallister mansion, threw it over the stair panel, hitting each curvature in the head and pushing it down to the first story.

There are more decorations from the movie throughout the house – including Michael Jordan The card cutout that Kevin used to make Kevin think someone was home … and the front page of the newspaper shows Marv and Harry escaping from prison. Whoever shot this also had good sense to throw Brenda Lee‘Rockin’ around the Christmas tree ‘as background music … an important song featured in’ Home Alone ‘.

Oh, and who can forget the classic line from the fake Noir movie that Kevin used to scare people – like the ignorant pizza boy – as well as … ‘Angels with the best despicable souls’, which always had the best tagline?!? This makes the spirit (and signal) a cameo here. READ How SS Rajamouli's film improved Indian cinema forever