Death Combat: The ship is in the picture

The character of Kapal, who first appeared in Mortal Kombat 3, will be in the new Mortal Kombat movie. Confirmation came with the release of an unpublished poster on Wednesday (10).

The ship’s presence has been discussed by fans since the launch of the first trailer. In the preview, as you can see at the top of the page, Liu Kang appears to be fighting with a masked man using two swords.

Although Kabal’s weapons were not exactly swords, his mask was very specific. No other character in Mortal Gombat uses anything like this. Therefore, the expectation of the existence of the ship has always been – and IGN Brazil He also did a story with details of the trailer you might have missed, one of the points that the ship covers.

New Death Combat Poster | Image: Bleeding is disgusting

Read more: Will Sub-Zero Actor Knob Play the Boat?

The poster confirms that Kabal will be not only in the film but also one of the villains, which has taken the fans of the games by surprise. After all, the film is divided between Earth fighters (Cole Young, Sonia Blade and Jax) and the outer world fighters (Ship, Milina and Shank Chung), with Scorpio and Sub-Zero at the center.

In the most recent games, Kabul is portrayed as one of the Earth’s defenders during a time when he was not a spectator in Shinnok’s service. Although he was a longtime member of the Black Dragon clan of Canoe, the ship left the life of a criminal until the day he was murdered.

In the movie we will find out why he is one of the villains. Also, if you are thinking, The Death Combat debuts in the United States on April 16th (Cinema and HBO Max). There is no confirmed date for Brazil.

