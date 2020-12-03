Corpus Christi, Texas – 28-year-old Erin Dunn, who died Monday in an apartment in Sandcase, was the victim of a domestic crime, according to a Corpus Christi police arrest report.

Moses Santo, who identified himself as Dunn’s boyfriend to the police, admitted that he killed Dunn after an argument that both Sandoval and Dunn had betrayed each other.

Chandowall, 30, was called by police following contact with a female friend, who said he had choked Dunn and did not know if he was breathing.

The report says the friend went to the apartment while on the phone with emergency services. After talking to Sandoval, the friend said tons of emergency services were not breathing.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found the woman calling police in the parking lot and parking lot. When officers asked what happened, Santoval told them his girlfriend was dead.

“I did it,” he said.

Officers handcuffed Santhoval and took him to the police station for an interview. The woman was also detained.

Santhoval is charged with murder.

Texas Public Security Public Information Officer Chargett. Nathan Brandley confirmed the news to KRIS 6 on Wednesday evening, an employee of Ton DBS’s criminal laboratory.

Digital content producer Ana Thames contributed to this content.