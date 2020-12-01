December 2020 Guide to the Brightest Planets | Astronomical Essentials

Click on a planet to see more about its visibility in December 2020: Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Venus, Mercury

Thursday And Saturn Come out first at night in December 2020 and will continue to do so until the end of the year. Although these two worlds are lowered into the southwest sky, they appear bright and beautiful at night. Day by day, the night sky appears a little lower, setting soon after dark. To see these worlds, find an unobstructed horizon in the direction of sunset and look for them less in the sky as darkness falls.

Around the world, Jupiter and Saturn set 3 1/3 hours after the sun in early December. Near the end of the month, the two follow the sun beneath the horizon for 1 1/2 hours after sunset.

For the first time since 2000, Jupiter and Saturn a Excellent connection This year, on December 21, 2020. The great conjunctions of these two giant worlds occur every 20 years, but this year’s event will be the closest Jupiter-Saturn link from this year 1623. Astronomers use this word Merging To describe the clusters of planets and other objects in the dome of our sky. They use this word Excellent connection To describe the meeting of Jupiter and Saturn. The last major Jupiter-Saturn fusion was May 28, 2000. The next is December 21, 2020. For the first three weeks of December 2020 look at how close and close these worlds are on the edge.

If you have a telescope, it is a good idea to use it on Thursdays and Saturdays when it is very dark at night. In other words, you need to catch them soon after sunset. In general, the vision of Jupiter’s four major moons and Saturn’s famous rings through the telescope is sharp, when these worlds are higher than downward. The thickness of the Earth’s atmosphere near the horizon obscures the view of Jupiter’s moons and Saturn’s rings.

Look at Brilliant Jupiter first; Saturn is the brightest object immediately east of Jupiter for the first three weeks of December. Although Saturn is easily bright 1st level star – Bright as the brightest stars in our sky – The curved planet cannot compete with the planet Jupiter, which reveals Saturn 11 times. After all, Jupiter has always been the fourth brightest celestial body after the Sun, Moon and Venus respectively (Mars is temporarily the fourth brightest celestial body and Jupiter is the fifth brightest – in October 2020).

Look at the moon near Jupiter and Saturn for a few days December 16 and 17.

Tuesday Lords over the southeastern sky as darkness falls in December from the northeastern latitudes. From the southern hemisphere, Mars is more visible at night in the northern sky. Its fiery-red glow illuminates past midnight. In October 2020, Mars was brighter than it had been until September 2035. That is why – on October 13, 2020 – Mars reached the resistance in our sky when it was facing the sun as seen from Earth. In opposition, the Earth was spreading between Mars and the Sun. Now – in its small, fast orbit – the Earth is now moving rapidly and leaving Mars. Thus, in the coming months, Mars will slowly but surely fade into our night time sky.

Still, Tuesday is bright and beautiful throughout December. Let the moon help guide your eye for many nights centered on or near Mars December 23.

Friday – Bright planet – reached its greatest length from the sun in the morning sky August 12 or 13 (Depending on your time zone). But dazzling Venus will be bright and beautiful as a “star” in the morning later this year and in the first few months of 2021.

In northern latitudes, Venus rises 2 1/2 hours before the sun in early December, which drops to about 1 1/2 hours by the end of the month. Near and near the equator, Venus rises 1 5/6 hours before the sun in early December, which decreases by 1 1/2 hours by the end of the month. At temperate latitudes in the Southern Hemisphere, Venus rises slightly less than 1 1/2 hours to the sun throughout December.

Throughout December, Venus travels farther from Earth in a faster orbit around the Sun. When viewed through a telescope, Venus’ wax gibbous grid expands, but its overall disk size shrinks. Venus’ disk is 89% glowing in early December, and 94% glowing by the end of the month; Friday ‘ Angular diameterOn the other hand, it will shrink to 91% of its initial volume by late December.

The waning crescent moon is centered, shining with Venus in the morning sky for several days December 12.

Wednesday This month is not easy to catch up from all over the world. Wednesday starts the month in the morning sky and ends the month in the evening sky. Look at this world in your western sky after sunset in January 2021.

What is a bright planet? By bright planet, we mean any solar system planet that can be easily seen without optical assistance, as seen from ancient times by our ancestors. In their outer order from the Sun, there are five bright planets, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. These planets will actually appear bright in our sky. They are usually as bright as bright stars – or brighter. In addition, these worlds tend to be relatively close Shine with constant light Than distant, twinkling stars. If you try, you can find them and get to know them as true friends.

Bottom line: December 2020 presents three brightest planets in the evening sky: Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, and in the morning sky they are all the brightest planet: Venus. Thursday and Saturday coincide on December 21 once every 20 years.

