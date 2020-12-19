December 21st Features: Poinsettia meets the winter solstice

This year is special in every way. Astronomically, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere corresponds to a rare celestial event. In addition, the star of Bethlehem and the birth of Jesus will be reconsidered.

Astronomers call what can be seen in the evening sky on December 21st this year a great connection. Jupiter and Saturn are especially close when viewed from Earth. What appears to be a connection of two planets can be observed from Earth every 20 years, and this year the winter solstice falls on the same day. It marks not only the shortest day of the year, but also the astronomical beginning of winter.

According to this year’s astronomical calculations, at 11.02 am on December 21st, CET, the sun will be at its lowest point in its annual orbit, as seen from the Northern Hemisphere. So it is less than any other day of the year. This point of the sun is also called the winter point. This marks a real turning point, as the sun will gradually rise again in its orbit. What this means is that even if the days are noticeable again, the days will last again. More than eight hours of sunshine reached Central Europe on this day. In contrast, the region is almost 16 hours dark.

An astronomical event in 2020

The Great Conjunction falls into this darkness this year. It represents the position of two celestial stars in a line with the earth. In this case, it is Jupiter and Saturn. As the two gas giants orbit the sun at different speeds, they almost meet on December 21st. Faster Jupiter overtook Saturn in the greater distance.

“The maneuver ahead this year is special. The two planets will almost certainly merge in one light,” explains Stern Melchner, head of Stern Melchirt. Such predicament occurs once every 20 years. But this year the visible collision of Jupiter and Saturn is particularly close. According to calculations, one of these standards will only be available on May 15, 2080. It is also conceivable that the star of Bethlehem was described with this type of astronomical galaxy.

Reason: By 6 BC there was already a great connection that could be clearly seen. Since some scientists firmly believe that the birth of Jesus may have been 2021 years ago, i.e. between 7 and 4 years before Christ, the three sages may have been united at one point in the light Caspar, Melchior, and Balthazar were guided not to take. But it cannot be proven.

The best fusion the universe has to offer

“The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on December 21, 2020 is the greatest thing the universe has to offer us in a long time,” Melchirt insists. Not seen in the night sky for the past 20 years. According to calculations, something announced for 2080 will not happen until dawn, so it will be very bright for observation.

If you want to see what the sky will look like, head southwest on December 21st from 6pm to 7pm. Those interested can certainly see the days before the two planets appear to be moving towards each other. Jupiter’s brightest planet, Saturn, still appears pale. With favorable weather and clear vision, it is possible to see the Christmas star in the sky in 2020.