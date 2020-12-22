Delta passengers take the dog out of the plane on an emergency slide

A man, woman and their service dog used an emergency slide to exit a plane ready to depart from LaGuardia Airport on Monday morning.

Passengers open a cabin door, activate the slide, and head to Atlanta, Ka.

Antonio Murdoch, 31, told Port Authority police he was triggered by his post-traumatic stress disorder on board.

He and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Brianna Grego, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Brian Plummer on board 462 Told The New York Times As the plane was getting ready to take off, he saw the couple and their pooch changing seats several times.

Later, the man shot himself from his seat and told an air attendant that he could not sit because of his post-traumatic stress disorder.

“If I sit down, I’ll get out,” said the person, Plummer.

Sources said Murdoch and Greco, both from Florida, were charged with criminal misconduct, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and obstruction of public administration.

No one was injured in the incident.

The plane, which was scheduled to depart before 10 a.m., returned to the gate where the remaining passengers were parked on other planes, an airline spokesman said.

“Maintenance technicians have evaluated the aircraft and it is scheduled to return to service this evening,” he added in a statement.