Demetria Bannister: 3rd grade teacher dies of coronavirus in South Carolina

In addition to teaching, Bannister also had a passion for music and worked with the school choir on various projects. She also hosted a student club for ambitious singers.

Denise Quickel, principal of Windsor Elementary, said, “Ms. Bannister, known as Windsor’s Songbird, used his musical talent to bring great joy to the school.”

At last year’s school attendance event, she wrote a song for rapper Lil Nas X’s popular song “Old Town Road,” about the importance of not missing class.

"Songs and videos have become very popular with our school family," Quickel said. "Mr. Bannister loved the students and never missed the opportunity to advocate for students and public education." She was at school on August 28th Notify the school district She tested positive for coronavirus Friday. Disinfection, contact tracking, and close contact notification procedures were followed. Contact tracking and notifications were based on the date she last attended elementary school on August 28th. She started teaching students virtually at home after three days. Baron R. Davis, Superintendent of Richland School District 2, said, "It left us too quickly, but Ms. Bannister's legacy continues through the lives of the students she taught as a dedicated educator for five years." School district officials said her parents allowed others to share information to remind others of the coronavirus risk. Staff and students at Windsor Elementary School have counseling services. Since January, health officials have confirmed more than 6.3 million Covid-19 cases and nearly 191,000 deaths in the United States. In South Carolina, more than 126,000 infections and more than 2,900 deaths have occurred.