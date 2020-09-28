Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich insists that he has not ended his participation.

Demi Lovato‘S ex-fiance is against reality, claiming that he has not parted. Because it wasn’t over until they talked to each other.

Max Erich “So far we haven’t spoken on the phone. We haven’t officially said anything to each other,” he went on a wacky Sunday night. He actually posted several messages on the Instagram story and has since deleted it.

The “Young and the Restless” actor makes it clear that he doesn’t want to end the relationship… confesses his love to Demi… “If you’re reading this… I love you all the time…. unconditionally. .. No matter what. “He goes on… “I’m here in real time with you guys. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.”

Max also lobbyed Demi to get the Grammy she deserves and added, “Demetria is the best female vocalist alive. And everyone should know it.”

As we reported… Max, who instructed fans to stream Demi’s songs, over the weekend he Learned about their breakup When he read about the tabloid on set… “This is God’s honest truth.” Demi is known to have disputed Max’s account. Her people said she and Max said it was, and she said it was over and would be in the press soon.