Democracy in the world is in danger – internationally

Democracy continues to deteriorate by 2020, according to The Economist’s Global Intelligence Unit. From 0 to 10, the index reached 5.37 last year, the lowest level since the ranking was created in 2006.

The code does not capture this year’s events such as the invasion of the Capitol, the condemnation of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the coup in Myanmar and the strengthening of the right to Eurosceptic extremism in the wake of the failure of the European Commission’s vaccination program. .

According to the census, only 8% of the world’s population lives in full democracies, and a third are under dictatorial regimes. Of the 167 countries analyzed, Brazil is ranked 49th, with a score of 6.92, immediately above Argentina and Poland.

The curve has been falling since 2015, which is very revealing. It was a period of stagnation in the world economy, with the slowdown in China’s growth and the failure of economies such as Brazil, which until then had been browsing the super cycle of goods. This is the avalanche year of migration in Europe.

The European far-right has linked the loss of purchasing power and social rights (real or perceived) with the “invasion” of foreigners, and has grown politically by exploring a combination of fear and anger, which mobilizes ordinary people the most.

Then came the referendum that gave Brexit victory and the election of Donald Trump in 2016, with Marine Le Pen winning 34% of the vote in the second round against Emmanuel Macron in the 2017 French presidential election.

Conservative and nationalist far-right came to power in Italy, Austria, Hungary and Poland and gained land in Germany, Spain, Holland and Sweden.

Each country has its own reality. Some ideas create waves that form a consensus among large groups and change opinions about what can be defended. Take the example of Myanmar.

The military overthrew the Aung San Suu Kyi government, which was accused of “fraud” in the November elections, in which her party, the National League for Democracy, won 83% of seats in parliament. The same claim led to Trump’s rejection of the election results in the same month, and his followers tried to invade Capitol after provoking him at a rally on January 6.

The next day, President Jair Bolsanaro announced: “One way to censor the vote is that if we are not voted on in 2022, we will have a worse problem than the United States.”

The military government in Myanmar and other parts of Southeast Asia, as well as in Venezuela, North Korea, Turkey, Iran and the Arab world, seems to be shaping the president’s vision. “Their armed forces are the ones who decide whether a people will live in a democracy or a dictatorship,” he said on the 18th. “In Brazil, we still have freedom. If we do not recognize the value of these men and women there, everything can change.”

The strength of democracy is measured by the subordination of armed organizations to elected officials. Brazilian governors do not strictly impose locks because they do not have full control over the police and are ideologically linked to the current president.

China called the regime change in Myanmar “ministerial reform.” Democracy and dictatorship in Asia are under the influence of the US, respectively, on the one hand, and China and Russia on the other. Under Trump’s hatred, along with other factors, democracy has lost momentum.

On Thursday, Biden pledged to reorganize the United States with its allies in defending democracy and human rights. Swimming against current is a challenge. But the pulling power of the United States, the European Union, Japan and South Korea should not be underestimated when moving in the same direction.

