Democrats defend the Senate

At the age of 33, Osaf defeated 71-year-old Republican David Bertou, who has held the position for the past six years and had the strong support of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

“Georgia, thank you for the trust you have given me,” the candidate said in a brief statement today that he had won.

With Osaf’s victory, the Democrats are in control of the U.S. Senate, which backed both chambers of Congress in Joe Biden’s presidency on January 20.

The state of Georgia held a second round of elections for two seats in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, a decisive election over who will control the upper house of Congress.

Rafael Warnock, a Democrat who overthrew Republican Senator Kelly Lofler and became the first black senator in the history of the Conservative government, has already defended one of the two seats.

Announced at dawn by American television networks CNN, CBS, and NBC, Warnock was a pastor in the same church who preached during the civil rights movement for Afro-Brazilians until Martin Luther King was assassinated in Atlanta in 1968. . Americans.

With the election of two Democrats, Joe Biden’s party is strengthening its victory, ensuring control of that room, as a new setback for incumbent President Donald Trump, who will continue to concede defeat in the November 3 election.

With this double victory in Georgia, Democrats, like Republicans, get 50 seats in the Senate.

But, as the Constitution thinks, future Vice President Kamala Harris will have the power to “tie the knot”, which signifies a balance for Democrats.