Neighboring Spain begins the year on the right foot by sealing a historic agreement with the United Kingdom in Gibraltar. Will Madrid have the same success when it comes to Brazil?

Last week, a document published by the Spanish newspaper El Pace revealed the background of the talks between the United Kingdom and Spain on the state of Gibraltar.

Posted by News Sputnik News, 1713 due to the United Kingdom, reveals that a small area is located in a strategic location on the Mediterranean coast in southern Spain.

Agreement on newspaper analysis, After BrexitAccording to Sputnik News, A small territory that maintains a number of agreements with the European Union and maintains closer ties with Madrid than its metropolis London.

The agreement was seen as one of the most important restructuring of relations between nations over the past 300 years and a reminder of how colonial-era arrangements dominate the agenda in the 21st century.

It should be noted that after Brexit, Spain is preparing for a new moment of trade relations, which may account for the very significant role of Brazil and Latin America.

Relations with Brazil

Brazil and Spain maintain strong economic ties Sputnik NewsMadrid, one of the five largest investors in the Brazilian economy, continues to operate in South America’s largest country with about $ 40 billion and more than 500 companies.

“Spain has strong ties with Latin America and maintains excellent relations with Brazil,” Flavia Los de Arzo Sputnik, a professor of international relations and a doctoral student at the University of Sவோo Paulo (USB), told Brazil.

The free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, signed in 2019 after 20 years of negotiations, promised to further strengthen ties between Madrid and Brasilia.

“In this difficult time in the world economy, the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union would be a viable alternative for both […] We need to look at the pros and cons of the South American economy, “said Flavia Los de Arzo.

However, the environmental policy of the Brazilian government, led by Jair Bolzano, which is considered by Europe to be in violation of the Paris Agreement, restricts this partnership.