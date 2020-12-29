Despite the negative reviews of Rolling Stone, George Clooney’s new movie was highly watched on Netflix during its opening week.

Midnight Sky, New movie Netflix Acting and directing George Clooney, Does not accumulate positive reviews, on the contrary. However, this did not stop production from topping the streaming site’s most viewed products list since the feature was introduced on December 23rd. From the information website Metropolitan areas.

For a week, the film was highly watched on Netflix – and even topped the movie rankings when considering the streaming platform series. The numbers accurately attract attention due to the negative reception of the film by critics and comments in special forums.

No site Rotten tomatoesFor example, out of 180 reviews, 46% were negative – and the reception from fans who registered on stage was poor. Among the audience, only 25% voted in favor of the film. George Clooney.

Nevertheless, according to the survey conducted Flix Patrol, Midnight Sky It tops the list of most viewed products Netflix In many countries such as Brazil, USA, United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Germany and Russia.

