DHC-6 plane ends up upside down in water during crash landing

DHC – 6-300 – Manta Air – Imagem: Manta Air





A turboprop aircraft on a commercial flight with passengers found itself upside down in the water on Sunday, February 14, after landing problems.

The plane involved, according to the specialized site Aviation Herald, was the De Havilland DHC-6-300 Twin Otter registered under registration 8Q-RAE, operated by the airline Manta Air, based in the Maldives.

Due to its operations on the various islands of the archipelago, many of which do not have a land-based airport, the turboprop is fitted with floats to land in the water.

He was taking flight NR-117, which left Como Malifuushi for Male, both in the Maldives, with 6 passengers and 3 crew members, and landed on the “north right” river runway next to Malé airport in 07:31 am local time (02:31 am, universal time).

The DHC-6 landing site – Image: FlightRadar24





However, something didn’t go as planned during the procedure, and the DHC-6 ended up toppling over and stopping upside down, submerged.

All the occupants were rescued, sent to a hospital and later released. Only two of them suffered minor injuries.

DHC-6 only with floats out of the water

The aircraft was later recovered, according to information from the AvHerald, however, it is still expected to be out of service for some time while undergoing maintenance procedures after water flooded the entire aircraft. and its engines.



