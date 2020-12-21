Did the Jets blow it up by winning? Why did the Eagles wait for John Hurts to start? Determining NFL reactions at week 15

When you are a fan of a team, you will always enjoy watching your team win. Right?

If you’re a fan of the Jets, they have lost every game this season, lost, lost, sometimes in indescribable ways, rolling in the 15th week with a 0-13 record, you should definitely keep watching the Sunday Rams fall. OK ???

It dominated. A historic victory. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Jets are the second 0-13 team in NFL history in which they have never retreated. The other was the 1962 Riders, who beat the Patriots in the 15th week of that season, if you Google 1962 Riders, You know the amazing fact that the name of their quarterback is Cotton Davidson. So that’s awesome too, isn’t it? OK ??????

With this you can see where I am going. Jets fans, or at least a meaningful percentage of them may actually No. Be happy their team won Sunday. The legion of fans who enjoyed this long period through a brutal, unsuccessful season began to take comfort in knowing that, at the very least, they would be rewarded in the No. 1 overall selection. 2021 NFL Draft And a shot at superstar Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars entered Sunday with a 1-12 record and were waxed by the Ravens in the early Sunday window. So the Jets fans knew that Lawrence needed to lose their team to be “ahead” of Jacksonville in the race.

Mark the clichs. The Jets don’t even know how to lose the right one. Leading the Week 15 overreaction with two of the worst teams in the league is unusual, but hey, this is an unusual year:

The Jets’ win is the most disappointing game of the season