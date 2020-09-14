Did you find life on Venus?

There were a lot of rumors on the internet yesterday after some news leaked from the Royal Astronomical Society of England. (This isn’t usually the source of the leaks you see here.) The findings of Venus’ upper atmosphere have produced surprising results that scientists working on the project plan to release later today. The pros and cons is that it has found significant amounts of phosphine in the upper atmosphere of Venus. Consisting of one phosphorus atom and three hydrogen atoms, this basic compound should not be found in large quantities in Venus’ atmosphere for one simple reason. It is most commonly produced (though not unique) due to the decomposition of organic matter. In other words… life. Could something really be alive in the atmosphere of Venus? Brief description From astrobiology.com:

[A]According to several sources well acquainted with the details of the announcement that phosphine was found in Venus’ atmosphere. Its presence suggests that some strange chemistry is going on because phosphine is something we expect to see if life (we know) is involved. Many space biologists consider the presence of phosphine as a “biometric characteristic”, that is, an indicator of the possibility of the existence of living things. It was detected by the Atacama (ALMA) array in Chile and the James Clark Maxwell telescope in Hawaii. The research team includes members of the University of Manchester, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Cardiff University. The paper is published in the September 14th issue of Nature Astronomy.

Both MIT and Cardiff University seem to be very excited about this. They have been studying the data for some time, trying to find a non-biological source that could explain the observed phosphine levels, and they have drawn a blank. And if we get rid of other potential sources, what’s left seems to be some form of life in Venus’ upper atmosphere.

on This leaked footage, MIT’s space biologist Janusz Petkowski explains that they seem quite convinced about something we do and there is no explanation (yet) except for life.

So is this crazy? Venus life? Well… It may not be as crazy as it sounds at first. ㅏ Popular and plausible theory Among astrophysicists it is argued that Venus is very similar to what Earth did billions of years ago in its formation phase. Billions of years would have had liquid water and conditions suitable for life until about 750 million years ago, everything literally went to hell in a hand basket. So, perhaps life arose there, and some remnants of Venus biology are floating in the planet’s upper atmosphere. This is actually very nice compared to the conditions on the surface. It is filled with water vapor and other random particles, and the temperature is much warmer than the surface of Venus.

But if you say that, you are asking the Venusians for some serious heavy work. When I said I literally went to hell, I didn’t exaggerate. Soviet Union Landed dozens of probes. Between 1967 and 1983, video and environmental data were returned from Venus. What they found was a planet with a surface temperature of almost 900 degrees Fahrenheit, a partially melted surface, and almost constant rainfall conditions. Except that “rain” is not water. It’s sulfuric acid.

At some point, the planet may have been inhabitable, but it swirled into a completely changed out of control greenhouse effect. (I don’t know why that happened, but for now, let’s assume that the Venus shredding program is not sufficiently regulated by the world government.) Some microbes are in the upper class atmosphere all this time? Perhaps.

However, there is one more explanation to consider. Remember the Soviet probe mentioned above? Isn’t it possible that some Earth microbes would have aboard one or more of them, peeling off as the probe entered the atmosphere, and basically clouded it with a starter kit for life? I think you need to have a probe that can collect, return and inspect samples to find out. If they have DNA like the microbial beasts found on Earth, we can get the answer. However, if they were almost completely different, they could and would not be examples of true Venus Genesis. That Shall we have an interesting conversation? Of course, if you believe Pansperm hypothesis The galaxies (as I said) share a common ancestor that is probably terrible with life and has evolved to fit the environment in which the universe lands.

The official announcement of the British Astronomy Conference will be announced late this morning.