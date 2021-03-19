did you know? Cobra Guy character serial killer on Netflix

The Netflix Cobra Guy is an unexpected but very welcome return story. Who would have expected the karate kid villain Johnny Lawrence (William Japka) to be a middle-aged protagonist, or how successful would the modernized sequel to this famous 1980s franchise have been?

In Cobra’s hands, most of the returning characters have grown up and found themselves in completely different situations from their younger “self-interests”. However, one character in particular remains utterly intimidating: John Grease (Martin Cove).

The series will take a dark turn when Greece returns to its former stronghold at the end of Cobra Coy’s first season. Sensei Grease already had a bad presence in karate kid films, and if it could, Cobra Coy would be even more intimidated by his departed and Septuagenarian “I”.

From his total cruelty and tendency to kill Daniel Loroso at the end of the third season, Greece seems almost out of place – in a series of funny actions like a brutal and manipulative serial killer.

By the way, this is not an exaggeration. Looper sought Dr. John Paul Garrison, a medical and forensic psychologist and certified personality disorder specialist, and it was revealed that Greece’s serial killer vibe may be closer to the character’s reality.

Here are the characteristics of the serial killer that Dr. Garrison claims to be visualizing Cobra Coin John Grease.

Dishonesty, inability to change, impotence and hysteria over power are just some of the characteristics used to describe serial killers – but the point is that Greece is already a killer. He is the only character to have killed a man in the Cobra Guy / Karate Kid franchise – and he is completely at ease.

Let Dr. Garrison explain why the decision of the young Greece (Barrett Carnahan) to throw his commanding officer into a deadly grave falls into this category: “In the third season, Greece was killed by a flashback while hiring his superior officer. In Vietnam. ”

“After the capture of Viet Cong, Greece and his superiors were forced to fight to the death. In the midst of this fighting, the United States came to the rescue of the troops, giving Greece a chance to stop fighting and flee. Instead of fleeing immediately with other forces, Greece chooses to assassinate his superior first.”

This fear is caused by the fact that an ordinary person should be completely shocked by the event, but Greece actually makes that moment his full identity ever since.

“Instead of regretting that decision and living his life, he seems to be leaning towards it,” says Dr. Garrison.

“Most people who experience something like this will develop post-traumatic stress disorder, usually those with post-traumatic stress disorder who try to avoid painful memories and do not try to think about these types of situations.”

“Greece opens a school under the mantra he uttered shortly before his first murder: without mercy. Like a serial killer, this first experience does not weaken you emotionally, but encourages you to embrace your mental behavior.”

Who knows all about Greece’s serial killer traits, and who knows what kind of body figure he has amassed over the decades outside of his screen?

Cobra Guy is now available on Netflix.