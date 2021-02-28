Did you know that Android smartphones can track sleep?

We never had too many sensors when using our smartphone. We’re not just talking about components like the camera or microphone, but others that are very invisible, like the accelerometer, the brightness sensor Screen Smartphone, compass …

All of these devices are integrated into our smartphone and are capable of collecting large amounts of data. Thanks to this data, The Google APIs create programming interfaces to perform certain actions.

The new Google API allows you to measure sleep

That’s what’s new API sleep, A set of instructions published by Google, which will allow you to create and improve Applications It can measure our sleep.

The smartphone can be scaled Quality Our leisure is in two ways. On the one hand, it establishes an Our sleep counseling system It is recorded at intervals of up to 10 minutes. On the other hand, you can create a daily sleep record after it has been archived An awareness was detected.

These detections are made within the smartphone, which does not require any server connection or access. Applications Exterior.

This type of measurement has already been done through the “Sleep Us a Droid” application, in fact Google has collaborated with the creator of this application to ensure that the new API does not overuse. Drums.

The new API will be available in the latest version Google Play Services It will also allow you to develop new applications to control sleep, thus, learning to sleep better.

Obviously, it should provide access for users to access and access that data.