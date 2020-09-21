Did you leave garbage in the park? Thai officials mail to your home

Hong Kong — Thai officials have taken an unorthodox approach to dealing with visitors leaving tents full of garbage in national parks. It’s mailing trash to criminals.
The country’s environment minister said he wants to call attention to the trash problem in Khao Yai National Park, which puts animals that can eat trash while seeking food at risk. In a Facebook post last week, he vowed to track down who took the park trash.
Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said in a post, “I will collect all your trash, pack it well in a box and send it home as a souvenir.” That also Post a picture of a delivery box filled with transparent garbage bags Used plastic water bottle, soda can, torn chip pack, sunflower seeds.
Thai officials said they had mailed garbage cans to campers who left garbage in abandoned tents. The special package included a spiky message for the group, and it was blacklisted and banned from returning to the park overnight.
“I forgot some of my belongings in Khao Yai National Park,” I read a note to the camp participants who were not publicly confirmed, which is contained in a transparent garbage bag. “Please return this.”
Thai authorities’ move is driven by increasing global efforts to reduce the environmental impact of waste and curb the use of plastics. Activists are increasingly alarming as trash continues to clog the seas and appear in the belly of dead whales in the following countries: Indonesia and Spain.
Pacific Garbage PatchFor example, the estimated surface area of 617,764 square miles is more than twice the size of Texas. Scientists 5 known heaps: There are 1 in the Indian Ocean, 2 in the Atlantic Ocean and 2 in the Pacific Ocean.
Several cities have banned plastic straws and disposable plastic bags. (Thailand also banned bags this year.) But Efforts to get rid of plastic bags have suffered Food delivery from home increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
Garbage has also become a political problem in recent years, as some countries in Asia and Africa do not continue to receive garbage sent from Western countries.
In 2017, China restricted imports of some scrap metal, paper and plastics. Other countries such as Malaysia and Kenya It subsequently rejected landfill offshore in developed countries by banning the import of waste and discarded clothing.
Anti-garbage campaigns have been a staple in many cities for decades, but Thailand’s approach to targeting individuals embarrassing reminders of their faults is unusual.
In the case of abandoned tents, matching garbage with campers included detective work. In a note posted on Facebook, the government agency in charge of the park said it had begun an investigation last week. Complaints about motorhomes posted last Monday In public camping groups on the platform.
Following the tip, park officials tracked the camper after cross-referencing the equipment rental form and prescription bottles found in the tent.
The message the officials were trying to send didn’t end with mailing trash to criminals. Environment minister Varawut said campers who violate park rules will be reported to the police, citing two cases of trash and drunken behavior by other campers.
Disposing of garbage in a Thai national park can result in up to 5 years in prison and fines of up to $16,000.
“You can only take two things from our park. “They are memories and photos. Leave only your footprints.”
Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.