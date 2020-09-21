Did you leave garbage in the park? Thai officials mail to your home

Hong Kong — Thai officials have taken an unorthodox approach to dealing with visitors leaving tents full of garbage in national parks. It’s mailing trash to criminals.

The country’s environment minister said he wants to call attention to the trash problem in Khao Yai National Park, which puts animals that can eat trash while seeking food at risk. In a Facebook post last week, he vowed to track down who took the park trash.

Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said in a post, “I will collect all your trash, pack it well in a box and send it home as a souvenir.” That also Post a picture of a delivery box filled with transparent garbage bags Used plastic water bottle, soda can, torn chip pack, sunflower seeds.

Thai officials said they had mailed garbage cans to campers who left garbage in abandoned tents. The special package included a spiky message for the group, and it was blacklisted and banned from returning to the park overnight.