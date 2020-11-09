Diego Santos breaks down with Dixiera: ‘I’m not there’

Diego Santos ESPN + 40 did not appear on the UFC at the post-war news conference.

A few minutes ago, Santos (21-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) The third round tapped the back naked suffocation In the main event against fellow Brazilian Clover Dixira (32-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC). This is Santos’ long-awaited return after surgery on both knees.

A win within two years of suffering a close end loss to former champion John Jones would have kept him in the lightweight heavyweight title, and many thought he was good enough to win the championship. Instead, the upset loss gave Santos two straight setbacks and put him back in the pack for the title debate.

On Sunday, Santos made his first public comments