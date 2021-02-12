Diego Tomas – English advances that Arsenal are close to reaching an agreement with the sport offered by Sporting

The English newspaper ‘The Sun’ reports this Friday that they are close to reaching an agreement with Arsenal Sport, with the aim of transferring Diego Tomas to England next summer. According to the same publication, Gunners’ technical director has been in direct talks with Hugo Vienna in recent times.

The 18-year-old, who signed a five-year deal with Sporting in June last year, has terms of suspension of around 60 60 million, however ‘The Sun’ adds, depending on the financial situation, the sale of the game could pass around 22 22.8 million. Michael Arterta, who was inspired by Diego Tomas during the Sporting game against Benfica, was closely followed by the Arsenal coach due to a battle with the Avatars in the Europa League this month.

A few years ago, in the days of Arsene Wenger, he revealed that Arsenal were very close to guaranteeing Cristiano Ronaldo and allowing Manchester United to escape the ace. One mistake gunners do not want to make again …