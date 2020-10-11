Dilys Price: The world’s oldest female skydiver dies

Media playback is not supported on the device. Media caption Dilys Price said he was free when jumping off planes around the world.

A woman who became the oldest female skydiver in the world died at the age of 88.

Delis Price, a former teacher from Cardiff, was afraid of heights when she first jumped in her 50s.

But she continues to complete hundreds of parachute jumps around the world Guinness World Record for the oldest female solo parachute jump.

She also founded the Touch Trust charity that advocates arts and creative movement programs for people with disabilities.

Learning Disabilities Wales said she “changed the lives of thousands of people with severe multiple disabilities and people with autism.”

In 2018, Mr. Price told BBC Wales, “Skydiving is my passion. There is the ultimate beauty of the sky. You are so free.”

Starting sports at the age of 54, she has completed over 1,139 solo jumps around the world.

She wasn’t your average skydiver. With a background in drama and dance, she specialized in aerial acrobatics and freestyling.

Trinity Saint David at the University of Wales, where she was an honorary fellow, said she was a “surprising, amazing and inspiring” woman.

Mark James Parry tweeted: “I was very sad that my aunt @DilysPriceOBE passed away. She impressed so many people with her amazing personality and she really lived life to her fullest. It inspires everyone. Thank you so much for calling her aunt. You will miss it.”

We are sorry to hear of the death of Dilys Price. An honorary fellow and a true friend of college, Dilys has been a good driver and inspiration for all of us. Condolences to my family.💙 pic.twitter.com/lJN3t7PjKO — Cardiff Metropolitan University (@cardiffmet) October 9, 2020

The 80-year-old former Cardiff University of Education instructor set Guinness World Records with the oldest solo parachute jump (female).

At 86, she sold her parachute, but Tandem skydive with former Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas.

She received OBE in 2003 as a service for people with special needs and was recognized for her achievements at the UK’s Pride Awards in 2017.

In 2018, she was included in the list of 100 women who influenced Welsh life.

Ms Price, who modeled for Helmut Lang in 2018, said he wants to inspire older people to continue their activities.

“We only get one chance in life,” she said.