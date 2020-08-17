Director-actor Nishikant Kamat dies at 50



Nishikant Kamat was 50. (Specific image by Dilip Kagda)

Director-actor Nishikant Kamat passed absent on Monday in Hyderabad’s AIG Clinic, immediately after a fight with liver cirrhosis. He was 50.

In a assertion, AIG Healthcare facility claimed, “Mr Nishikant Kamat (50 a long time, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July 2020 with issues of fever and extreme fatigue. It was identified that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two several years. To begin with, we commenced antibiotics and supportive remedies on which Mr. Kamat confirmed advancement, but his issue soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was promptly shifted to the ICU, wherever his normal problem slowly declined. Due to the fact yesterday, he created respiratory failure and hypotension. Regardless of highest attempts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his ailment deteriorated inevitably primary to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his essential parameters started off declining, and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his disease. Our condolences are with his household, mates and admirers.”

Nishikant Kamat designed his directorial debut in 2005 with Marathi motion picture Dombivali Quickly, which gained the Nationwide Award for Most effective Attribute Film in Marathi. He made his silver monitor debut in 2004 with the Hindi motion picture Hava Aney Dey. In 2008, Kamat helmed his initially Bollywood movie Mumbai Meri Jaan.

Nishikant Kamat carved his very own room in Bollywood above the many years. He directed Hindi movies like Drive, Drishyam, Rocky Handsome and Madaari. Kamat was also recognized for his performances in Daddy, Rocky Handsome, Julie 2 and Bhavesh Joshi.

Nishikant Kamat did not restrict himself to just films. He also dabbled in other mediums. He was the imaginative producer of the internet series The Last Connect with and Rangbaaz Phirse.

