Director of Lucas Cage Audition Video Speaks: Tristram Shapiro – Timeline

EXCLUSIVE: Clip of a recently shared online audition Actor Lucas Cage It quickly went viral and made waves in Hollywood. Now the director asked in the video, Tristram Shapiro, Comes forward and accepts responsibility.

Shapiro, a British national, writes exclusively for Deadline, presents his account of the infamous censorship, apologizes to Cage and provides context for some of his “insensitive comments”. Prosperous TV director who has worked on such series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Brooklyn Nine-Nine And I have not always, Explains why he decided to talk and what he would take from the zoom failure.

Zoom and doom; An online audition goes bad

Written by Tristram Shapiro

You may not know who I am, but you may know my story. Actor Lucas Cage released a clip from Zoom Casting on social media, and he and I were part of it in August. During this time, a disabled director mentions actors about small apartments and ‘these poor people’. Quick brilliant Cage replied that he knew his apartment was ‘shitty’ and that was why he needed this job so he could get a better one.

It has garnered millions of views since Gage released the video, and he has garnered support from all corners of the acting world and many of his fans. Initially the director was not identified and despite a lot of speculation about who it was, it eventually proved to be correct.

Probably despite the brilliant advice: at least tell me and get this mastered, I volunteer, take responsibility, apologize Mr. I deserve the gauge and decided to give some background to my unacceptable and insensitive comments. I am Tristram Shapiro, 20 year senior television director, half in the UK, and second half in the US.

First, Mr. I apologize to Gage for my offensive words, my professional behavior during the audition and for not giving him the attention and attention he deserved. My job is to evaluate the cast against the area I am trying to cast. Lucas is the best.

This zoom audit took place in August, four months after it was locked. My colleagues were also at the auditions for several days. It was emotional to see the actors working so hard to win some of the available parts, and we were deeply intrigued by the interest of these young people in extraordinary circumstances.

I oppose any economic judgment and use the word ‘poor’ in a sense worthy of sympathy. My words are spoken from the real place where actors have to endure, get stuck in limited spaces and find within themselves the ability to win a role under these conditions.

As I say in the video, I am intimidated about what happened. Although the toothpaste can not be put back in the tube, I am progressing from this incident as a very compassionate man; The more focused director and I swear, the more excellent partner for the cast from the audition process to the final cut.

Sincerely and gratefully,

Tristram Shapiro

Cage posted a video titled “psa If you are a talking director, be sure to disable ur sh * t in zoom mtgings”. In it, Shapiro hears “these poor people live in this small apartment. I’m looking at his background, he’s got a TV, ”Cage replied,“ I know this is a shot de apartment, so give me this job so I can get a better one. Shapiro apologizes for realizing that his mic was not turned off for personal comment, and that he is being “heartbroken.” Celebrities who have supported Cage since the clip went viral include Seth McFarlane, Billy Eichner, Judd Abbott, Zelda Williams and Patrick Wilson.