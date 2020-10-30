Discover a bizarre Earth-sized rogue planet floating in the Milky Way

Scientists have found another bandit planet, But this was embarrassing even for experts. It is slightly smaller than Earth and is floating in the Milky Way.

Potential alien planets are likely to have a mass similar to Mars, the researchers say arXiv.org repository. Rogue planets (starless planets) have been discovered before, but are very difficult to find.

“Our findings show that low-mass free-floating planets can be detected and characterized using ground-based telescopes,” said Professor Andrzej Udalski, lead researcher on the project’s Optical Gravitational Lensing Experiment (OGLE), co-author of the study. Said. ㅏ statement.

In total, more than 4,000 extraterrestrial planets have been discovered by NASA, most of them using transit methods. About 50 of them were believed to be potentially habitable as of September 2018, as they have the right size and stellar orbits to support surface water and at least theoretically support life.

Astronomers use moving observations to see stars and darken them because other objects have crossed in front of them. This type of observation will be magnified when NASA launches the James Webb space telescope in October 2021. The telescope was delayed in part due to the coronavirus epidemic, Fox News. Previously reported.

Another technique researchers have used in their recent discovery is the “gravity microlens”, which allows experts to see objects in the foreground as if passing in front of objects in the background. The foreground object acts as a lens, bends and magnifies the light, revealing certain characteristics of the object in the background.

Known as OGLE-2016-BLG-1928, this event is the shortest micro lens event in just 42 minutes.

“When we first discovered this incident, it was obvious that it was caused by an extremely small object,” added research co-author Dr. Radoslaw Poleski.

Przemek Mroz, the lead author of the study, said, “The probability of observing a microlens is very low, because the three objects: the source, the lens, and the observer need to be almost perfectly aligned. “If we had observed a single star, we would have to wait almost a million years to see a source with micro lenses.”

In August, a separate group of researchers suggestion There may be more “bad” planet Than the stars in the galaxy

