Discover amazing images of the sun’s complex structure

Studying the sun’s magnetism is important in understanding the “space weather” created by the sun.

The largest solar telescope in Europe, the GREGOR, allows scientists to determine the subtleties of the Sun, a tiny fraction of 1.4 million km in diameter.

Now the telescope has revealed an unprecedented close-up image. Sun — And they are a bit scary. Operated by a German scientist at the Teide Observatory in Spain, the telescope has obtained new high-resolution images of the sun’s complex structure, best captured by a European telescope.

The largest solar telescope in Europe, GREGOR, shows complex solar magnetic field structures with very high resolution. Images were taken at a wavelength of 516 nm. Credits: KIS

Dr. Lucia Kleint, who led the project and the German solar telescope in Tenerife, said: “It was a fascinating and very challenging project. The optical, mechanical and electronic devices have been completely redesigned to achieve the best image quality in just one year. The project team was stranded at the observatory in March of this year and achieved a breakthrough technological breakthrough during the shutdown period, which set up an optical laboratory from scratch. Unfortunately, snow storms hindered our observation of the sun. When Spain reopened in July, the team immediately flew back and got the highest resolution image of the sun taken with a European telescope.”

Professor Svetlana Berdyugina, Professor Albert-Ludwig University of Freiburg and Director of the Leibniz Institute for Solar Physics (KIS), said: “The project was a bit risky as such telescope upgrades usually take years, but great teamwork and careful planning led to success. Now we have a powerful tool to solve solar puzzles.”

The GREGOR telescope was launched in 2012. In 2018, scientists launched a full upgrade, including optics, alignment, instrumentation, mechanical upgrades for vibration reduction, updated control systems, building improvements, coordinated management and policy. Through the telescope’s new optics, scientists magnetic field, Convection, turbulence, solar eruptions, and sunspots.

