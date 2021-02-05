Discover the new Disney + space series produced by Leonardo DiCaprio

Stage Disney+ Brought a new space series for fans of the genre, ‘Selected‘.

Exploring the stage of the North American space race in the late 1950s and early 1960s, this product reveals details of the first group of astronauts, the original seven and all of NASA’s missions.

Our reviewer and journalist Rafa Gomes Had the opportunity to interview one of the actresses of the series, Shannon Lucio, Who provided details about the new series produced by the star Leonardo DiCaprio.

See:

‘Selected‘ ‘S first original work National Geography. Based on the untitled fiction novel written Tom Wolf, Which revolves around the seven best military pilots who become NASA space program astronauts at the height of the Cold War. Competing to be number one in space these common men are achieving the extraordinary, encouraging the country to return to a new horizon of ambition and hope.

This series is in production Leonardo DiCaprio, With Mark LaFerty Has been Shoranner.

The series consists of Eight chapters And brings in actors Patrick J. Adams, Jack McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staten, Mica stock, James Laferty, Nora Jeetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Latin e Patrick Fischer.