Disney College Program Updates on Recruitment at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort

After the suspension of the Disney College program At the beginning of the COVID-19 closures, And Cancels the Fall 2020 plan In January, Disney released an update today regarding program recruitment.

The following update was released by the Disney College Project via their Disney Interns Twitter account“Disney values ​​the arrival of Disney shows. We look forward to sharing more updates when they come. ”

DCP clarified that they have not yet appointed participants for the upcoming semesters and are not yet sure when they can relaunch the Disney Internship & Programs division.

When the Fall 2020 Cancellation Notice was issued, participants were assured that eligibility requirements for all programs would be revised so that already accepted participants could reapply even if they had already graduated. All program fees are refunded. However, despite this “update”, many who canceled their plans in the middle are still in the dark as to what the next step will be as graduation approaches.

Our hearts go out to the Disney College program applicants who were looking forward to doing the magic this year.

