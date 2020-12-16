Home entertainment Disney College Program Updates on Recruitment at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort

Disney College Program Updates on Recruitment at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort

Dec 16, 2020 0 Comments
college-program-update-dec-2020_2-1085641

After the suspension of the Disney College program At the beginning of the COVID-19 closures, And Cancels the Fall 2020 plan In January, Disney released an update today regarding program recruitment.

The following update was released by the Disney College Project via their Disney Interns Twitter account“Disney values ​​the arrival of Disney shows. We look forward to sharing more updates when they come. ”

College-Program-Update-Dec-2016_1-1485967

DCP clarified that they have not yet appointed participants for the upcoming semesters and are not yet sure when they can relaunch the Disney Internship & Programs division.

When the Fall 2020 Cancellation Notice was issued, participants were assured that eligibility requirements for all programs would be revised so that already accepted participants could reapply even if they had already graduated. All program fees are refunded. However, despite this “update”, many who canceled their plans in the middle are still in the dark as to what the next step will be as graduation approaches.

Our hearts go out to the Disney College program applicants who were looking forward to doing the magic this year.

READ  Actress Rick Moranis Victim of Unfair Attack Captured by Camera in Manhattan-CBS New York

You May Also Like

Megan Markle adopted a ‘presidential and harmonious’ voice

Almost missed: It's been a month and a half since folk music superstar Blake Sheldon posed this question to Gwen Stephanie, and he almost missed it.

Gwen Stefani reveals that he almost missed Blake Sheldon’s surprise plan in Oklahoma

'Big women do what you want with your body'

‘Big women do what you want with your body’

Gigi Haddit's baby name is not Dorothea, sorry Taylor Swift fans

Gigi Haddit’s baby name is not Dorothea, sorry Taylor Swift fans

'The Dog' host Sharon Osborne tests positive for corona virus - deadline

‘The Dog’ host Sharon Osborne tests positive for corona virus – deadline

Michael Jackson Estate wins appeal against HBO's 'Living Neverland' case

Michael Jackson Estate wins appeal against HBO’s ‘Living Neverland’ case

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *