Disney Cruise Line Launches New UK Summer Cruises

Disney Cruise Line has announced a series of new Disney Magic at Sea “staycation” cruises, departing from UK ports in the Northern Hemisphere this summer. Disney Magic is expected to sail mostly on two- and three-night trips, as well as round-trip trips limited to four from London, Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton. Passengers on a staycation trip remain on the ship throughout the trip.

Vacation cruises will feature family pools and waterslides, kids’ clubs, and adults-only retreats, like a secluded pool and spa, entertainment district, and fine dining. In addition, the trips will feature Disney characters and entertainment, such as a celebration with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Anna, Elsa, Olaf and an encounter with Marvel superheroes.

“Our teams bring a lot of creativity and fun to these new cruises, adapting them carefully to the times we live in, and also bringing everything the customer expects from Disney, from excellent service and entertainment. engaging dining experiences for all families, ”said Thomas Mazloum, President of Disney Cruise Line.